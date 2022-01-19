ECC to approve compensation for families of Chinese victims in Dasu attack

ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet will meet today to mull over a grant for the new census, lifting import duty on pine nuts and other items.

According to the nine-point agenda, the ECC meeting headed by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will approve a grant of Rs5 billion for holding a fresh census in the country while an announcement of compensation is also expected for the families of Chinese citizens who died in an attack on Dasu hydro project.

The meeting is also expected to approve Rs4 billion funds for the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR), Rs60 million for the repair of FC Balochistan’s helicopter, besides also reviewing progress on Kamyab Pakistan Program.

The ECC would also determine the need for urea during Rabi season and also set the minimum rate for Tobacco and is also expected to lift 45 percent import duty on bringing pine nuts from Afghanistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has started preparations to hold the first-ever digital population census in the country.

Informed sources told ARY News that the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has asked the government for funds to the tune of Rs5 billion for the 7th census.

They said Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar constituted a six-member Census Advisory Committee comprising renowned demographers and experts to put forward recommendations for holding the digital census in line with international best practices.

