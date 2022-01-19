PBS starts preparation for first-ever digital census

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has started preparations to hold the first-ever digital population census in the country.

Informed sources told ARY News that the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has asked the government for funds to the tune of Rs5 billion for the 7th census.

They said Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar constituted a six-member Census Advisory Committee comprising renowned demographers and experts to put forward recommendations for holding the digital census in line with international best practices.

After several meetings, the committee proposed holding real-time digital census in the country.

A technical grant of Rs5 billion has been sought to hold the seventh census. The funds would made available after the approval of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

Last week, a session of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair approved holding the 7th population census in the country.

The 49th session of the CCI, attended by all four chief ministers of the provinces, also approved constitution of a Census monitoring committee.

The Prime Minister felicitated the members for establishment of the permanent secretariat of the Council of Common Interest. “A permanent secretariat demonstrates the governments’ spirit for mutual cooperation,” the PM said.

