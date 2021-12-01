ECC gives go-ahead to import 175,000 tonnes wheat

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan, on Wednesday chaired a meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The ECC meeting approved the summary presented by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research for the purchase of 175,000 tonnes of imported wheat by the World Food Programme (WFP) from PASSCO’s stock for Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The meeting also approved the summary tabled by the Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division for inclusion of beneficiaries of the Ehsaas Kafalat Program.

These beneficiaries are proposed to be provided one-time emergency cash assistance of Rs. 12,000/- per beneficiary on a first come first served basis.

The ECC also approved summaries submitted by Ministry of Industries & Production on Contractual Obligations of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC); Provision of Un-targeted Subsidy for November and December 2021 under PM’s Relief Package; Exemption of duties and taxes for uninterrupted supply of oxygen das in the country for medical purposes.

Earlier, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue Mr. Shaukat Tarin presided over a meeting of Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the ECC.

The TAC discussed the summaries in detail and proposed its recommendation for consideration of the Economic Coordination Committee.

The meeting was attended by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue Mr. Shaukat Tarin, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Mr. Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Industries & Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Federal Minister for Energy Mr. Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, SAPM on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar, relevant federal secretaries and other senior officers.

