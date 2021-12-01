India politicizing Pakistan’s transit permission for wheat to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Authorities in India have started making excuses, days after Pakistan gave a nod for the transit of their wheat to Afghanistan on a humanitarian basis, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

Soon after getting the transit permission, the Indian authorities insisted that they wanted Indian trucks and drivers to carry the wheat and Pakistan would be responsible for their safety.

Pakistan, according to sources, however, offered them to use the transportation facilities of the World Food Programme (WFP), however, the authorities in New Delhi did not give a positive response to it.

“Pakistan clearly conveyed to them that they will not allow entry of Indian trucks on its soil,” they said adding that the authorities in Islamabad also rejected a proposal to use Afghan trucks for the purpose citing lack of their capabilities for the purpose.

The FBR and Customs, they said, determined that the Afghan transpiration facilities will not be capable enough to carry the wheat from Indian border to the border of the war-ravaged country.

The foreign office spokesman while commenting on it said that Pakistan has allowed transit of Indian wheat to Afghanistan on a humanitarian basis and the New Delhi should take immediate measures for the purpose.

The Indian authorities, the spokesman said should not politicize a positive gesture from Pakistan.

The federal cabinet has approved transit to the shipment of 50,000 metric tons of wheat provided by India to Afghanistan to avert any humanitarian crisis.

Pakistan has already decided to provide humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion, comprising wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies to Afghanistan.

