Pakistan allows transit of Indian wheat to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday announced an Rs5 billion humanitarian aid for Afghanistan besides allowing transit of Indian wheat to the neighbouring country, ARY NEWS reported.

The decisions were taken during the apex committee meeting on Afghanistan headed by the prime minister and attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and federal ministers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The prime minister approved a multi-billion package for the neighbouring country on a humanitarian basis that would include 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat, medicines, and medical supplies.

Imran Khan directed National Security Adviser Mooed Yusuf to visit Afghanistan and hold talks with the officials there for devising a mechanism for the supply of humanitarian aid.

The meeting also approved a lowering sales tax on imports from Afghanistan besides also administering free COVID vaccines to Afghans traveling to Pakistan.

The meeting also gave a nod to the transit of Indian wheat to Afghanistan besides also extending cooperation in facilitating the transit of Afghan passengers on medical grounds.

It was also decided to simplify the visa process for Afghan people and ensure its issuance within three weeks.

The prime minister during the meeting lauded the relief measures and border management with Afghanistan and also directed to restore bus service between Peshawar-Jalalabad.

Read More: COAS QAMAR BAJWA STRESSES NEED FOR GLOBAL CONVERGENCE ON AFGHANISTAN

“The border guards should be well-equipped,” he said and added that the border between the two countries should not be closed at the discretion of lower officials.

The apex committee agreed that the country would take every possible measure for helping the Afghan citizens as Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the people of the neighbouring country had braced hardships and now the international community should come forward and take measures on a humanitarian basis.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!