ECC okays continuation of PM’s relief package on five essential items

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of Cabinet (ECC) has approved the continuation of the Prime Minister’s Relief Package for five essential items on subsidized rates through Utility Stores Corporation from this August to 30th June next year.

The approval was given at a meeting of the ECC held in Islamabad today, with Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar in the chair.

The meeting issued the directive that there shall be no increase in the price of flour (atta).

The ECC also approved changes in the incentives schemes of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to improve the inflow of remittances and get optimal remittance inflow through formal channels.

It also approved tariff rationalization for K-Electric through adjustments applicable on the consumption of April, May, and June this year to be recovered from consumers in three months (July, August, and September 2023), respectively.

The ECC approved amendments in the contract with TAVANIR Iran for an extension of power tariff for the existing supply of 104MW, negotiating tariff for additional supply (Polan-Gabd) and tariff agreed for additional supply of 100MW through Polan-Gabd Transmission Line from 16th March this year to 31st December next year.

Approval was also accorded to a Rs3,000 million technical supplementary grant in favour of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for the PM’s Health Insurance Scheme for Media Workers, Journalists and Artists and Film Finance Fund.

Another technical supplementary grant worth 500 million rupees was also approved in favour of the Ministry of Defence for security-related requirements during the fiscal year 2023-24.