PM’s relief package at utility stores announced

ISLAMABAD: In order to provide relief to the masses in skyrocketing inflation, the federal government has decided to continue PM’s relief package at the utility stores, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the PM’s relief package worth Rs30 billion, there will be a subsidy for the masses on the purchase of sugar, ghee, flour, pulses and rice from utility stores across Pakistan.

It may be noted that the PM relief package earlier expired on June 30, as the financial year 2022-23 ended. The new relief package will remain enforced till the end of FY2023-24, the sources said.

