‘Mega relief package’ for inflation-hit people on the cards

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to announce a “mega relief package” for the inflation-hit people, ARY News reported quoting sources.

A well-placed source in the government told ARY News that the prime minister has directed preparation of a special package for the masses and assigned the task to the ministries concerned.

Sources further said that the prime minister also instructed the relevant ministries to prepare a plan to give the masses relief in the utility bills of electricity and gas. PM Shehbaz directed the ministers to keep the youth welfare atop their priorities.

The premier has also asked the party leaders and the cabinet members to promote the government’s narrative through media and social media.

Shehbaz further directed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to ensure availability of resources for the relief package.

Read More: PAKISTAN NOT ‘PURSUING OR RECEIVING’ DISCOUNTED RUSSIAN OIL: BILAWAL BHUTTO

The federal government Thursday announced Rs10 per litre decrease in petroleum prices to provide relief to the people.

Addressing a press conference, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced slashing the price of petrol by Rs10 per litre, and prices of kerosene and high-speed diesel by Rs7 per litre.

Comments