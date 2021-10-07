ECC approves 190,000 tons of wheat for utility stores

ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Thursday approved the release of 190,000 metric tons of wheat to Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to ensure smooth supply of the commodity.

The ECC, which met in Islamabad with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the chair, was apprised that 90,000 metric tons of wheat had to USC already been provided as an interim arrangement.

The meeting also approved the allocation of 300,000 metric tons of wheat to Azad Kashmir, out of which 140,000 metric tons of the commodity had already been released.

ECC also approved a technical supplementary grant amounting to Rs6.4 billion in favour of the Cabinet Division for Special Technology Zones Authority during the current fiscal year.

In a previous meeting, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday formally approved the Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP).

The Economic Coordination Committee also approved import of sugar and wheat to ensure availability of the commodities at affordable prices.

It also accorded approval to import 120,000 MT of wheat and purchase of 40,000 MT of wheat from PASSCO by the World Food Programme.

The ECC gave approval for payment of salaries to the employees of Pakistan Steel Mills on monthly basis till implementation of the complete human resource retrenchment plan.

