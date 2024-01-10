Echo: Everything you need to know about new Marvel miniseries

Marvel Cinematic Universe celebrates this new year with a fresh miniseries about Maya Lopez, ‘Echo’, which premiered on Disney+ on Wednesday.

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, a five-episodic series, the tenth in the MCU, ‘Echo’ finally debuted on the streaming platform, Disney+ on January 10, after being delayed from the original November release, due to dual strikes which hit Hollywood studios, including the Writers Guild and SAG AFTRA.

The long-anticipated series shares continuity with the franchise films and is the spin-off to the 2021 series ‘Hawkeye’.

As per the synopsis, ‘Echo’ follows former criminal gang leader of Tracksuit Mafia, Maya Lopez, a deaf native American, who ‘struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin’.

Born-deaf American actor Alaqua Cox essays the titular Lopez in the series, also featuring Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Charlie Cox, Zahn McClarnon, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Respectively, Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie directed four and one episodes of the series, created by Television writer and producer, Marion Dayre, who also serves as executive producer with Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer and Jason Gavin.

All five episodes of the Marvel series are now streaming on Walt Disney’s streaming services, Disney+ and Hulu.

