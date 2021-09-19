ECNEC to approve KCR project next week: Asad Umar

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Sunday that the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) will approve Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project next week, ARY News reported.

While addressing the ceremony of the arrival of the first batch of Green Line BRT buses Project in Karachi, the federal minister ECNEC will approve the KCR project next week and Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the groundbreaking of the project at the end of this month.

After approval of ECNEC, the prime minister will arrive in Karachi this month and perform the groundbreaking of the Karachi Circular Railway project, he added.

مبارک ہو کراچی. اس شہر کے پہلے جدید ٹرانسپورٹ نظام گرین لائن کے لئے 40 بسوں کی پہلی کھیپ کراچی پورٹ پہنچ گئی. انشاءاللہ 40 مزید بسیں اکتوبر کے آخر تک پہنچ جائیں گی. گرین لائن کا ٹیسٹ رن اکتوبر کے آخر تک اور کمرشل آپریشن نومبر کے آخر تک متوقع. pic.twitter.com/kQlccfvHu6 — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) September 19, 2021

Asad Umar said the PTI-led federal government working on a modern transport system in Karachi. He said that 40 more buses for the Green Line BRT Project will reach Karachi next month.

“The commercial operation of Green line BRT will start within two months,” he said, adding that 54 kilometers of roads are also being constructed in Karachi around the major nullahs.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said the Green Line bus service will provide the best transport facilities to the people of Karachi.

Vessel carrying first lot of 42 Green line buses will dock KPT in a few minutes. Inshallah will unveil the state of art buses today at 3:30. Red carpet for the arrival of buses has been laid and I am excited to revive. Thank u Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI Tthe wait is over. pic.twitter.com/cG2GzPPcLX — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) September 19, 2021

KCR project

According to Pakistan Railways, the Karachi Circular Railway project will be completed in three phases. The length of the KCR project was 43.13km, including 14.95km on the ground and 28.18km elevated. It would have 24 stations and its per-day ridership would be around 550,000.

The second phase will expand operations to a seven-kilometer track running from Orangi Station to Gilani Station, while the third will see trains running over a nine-kilometer stretch between Gilani Station and Drigh Colony.

The second phase of KCR will cost Rs 8.70 billion, whereas, the third phase would be completed under a public-private partnership.