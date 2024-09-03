ECNEC okays six mega projects worth Rs. 178.1bn

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) okayed six major development projects worth Rs 178.1 billion in different sectors including health, agriculture, energy, and transport, ARY News reported.

The ECNEC gave the approval in a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

According to a press statement issued by the deputy prime minister’s office, the ECNEC greenlighted Rs. 52,772.52 million for the establishment of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment & Research in Lahore. The project will be financed through the Annual Development Programme (ADP) of the Government of Punjab.

The PC-I envisaged provision of low cost quality and comprehensive Cancer treatment through a 915-bed Institute of Cancer and Research located in Lahore. The Cancer treatment related healthcare services will be integrating various modalities such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and palliative care.

The project also plans to accommodate patients having terminal illness in the hospital. The project will engage highly qualified personnel such as medical and engineering professionals, technologists and administrative workforce. The project is being constructed on Government owned land.

Read More: ECNEC clears construction of Dadhocha Dam, other water, transit projects

Meanwhile, the ECNEC also approved the Sindh Livestock and Aquaculture Development Project, with a budget of Rs. 38,360 million, financed through assistance from the World Bank.

The project has two pillars and will support adoption of best management practices through institutional strengthening of livestock and fisheries sector, as well as promoting climate-smart production, value chain development, and inclusive access to markets for dairy, meat, animal products, and fisheries.

Another approved project is the construction of the 84 MW Gorkin Matiltan Hydropower Project (Revised), with a budget of Rs. 35,758 million. It will be financed 20 percent through the provincial Annual Development Programme (ADP) and 80 percent through the KP Hydel Development Fund.

The ECNEC also approved several projects in the Transport and Communications sector, including the construction and widening of the 25 km Sibi-Talli Road and the 91 km Kohlu-Rakhni Road (Revised), with a combined cost of Rs. 8,401.227 million.

Additionally, the upgradation of the 64km Jaglot-Sakradu Road (S-I) was approved, with a budget of Rs. 33,270.600 million. Another approved project is the construction of the Rathoua Haryam Bridge across the Reservoir Channel on the Mirpur-Islamabad Road, costing Rs. 9,239.534 million.