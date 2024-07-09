ECNEC clears construction of Dadhocha Dam, other water, transit projects

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday considered and approved four water sector projects including Government of Punjab’s project namely “Construction of Dadhocha Dam (revised)”.

The approval was given during the ECNEC meeting under chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

“The project will help bridging water deficiency in Rawalpindi through supply of 35 MGDs of water,” Office of the Deputy Prime Minister said.

The Upgradation of Pakistan Railways existing main Line-1 (ML-1) was approved at re-modified scope, with directions that the Phase I of the Project i.e. 929 km from Karachi to Multan will be taken up as priority.

The ECNEC also considered and approved project titled “Flood Response Emergency Housing Project (Phase-I), to be funded through a loan from the Asian Development Bank.

The project aims to support the flood effected people in Sindh through the community-led reconstruction of more than 250,000 flood resilient houses.

Other water sector approved projects included Gomal Zam Multipurpose project, Raising of Mangla Dam project and Golen Gol Hydropower project. All three projects are now moving towards closure.

“Development of Integrated Transit Trade Management System” was also approved by the forum.

The project envisages construction and developing of state-of-the-art border crossing points at Torkham, Chaman and Wahga, establishment of Land Port Authority, digital end-to-end tracking of containerized cargo etc.

ECNEC further approved “Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project (KNIP)” and extended its implementation period by six months to 31st December 2024. The project aims to enhance accessibility, usability and attractiveness of public spaces like roads, streets, parks, open spaces and public buildings in selected neighborhoods of Karachi.

ECNEC also approved Construction of Border Terminal at Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Badini and upgradation of 40-km long road from Murgha Faqirzai to Khan Dagar Main Badini Road in district Saifullah.