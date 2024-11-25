ECNEC okays ten projects costing over Rs172 billion

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council has approved ten projects costing 172.7 billion rupees, ARY News reported.

The ECNEC, which met in Islamabad on Monday with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair, deferred one project for further clarification on the part of the Ministry of Health.

The projects pertain to the infrastructure sector for improving connectivity in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. Six of the approved projects are in Balochistan.

World Bank-funded project for developing solid waste infrastructure for Karachi costing 29.2 billion rupees was also approved.

On September 3, ECNEC okayed six major development projects worth Rs 178.1 billion in different sectors including health, agriculture, energy, and transport.

The ECNEC gave the approval in a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

According to a press statement issued by the deputy prime minister’s office, the ECNEC greenlighted Rs. 52,772.52 million for the establishment of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment & Research in Lahore. The project will be financed through the Annual Development Programme (ADP) of the Government of Punjab.

The PC-I envisaged provision of low cost quality and comprehensive Cancer treatment through a 915-bed Institute of Cancer and Research located in Lahore. The Cancer treatment related healthcare services will be integrating various modalities such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and palliative care.