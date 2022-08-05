ECP accepts resignation of PML-N MPA Faisal Niazi, schedules by-polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has accepted the resignation of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Faisal Niazi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The ECP accepted the resignation of PML-N MPA Faisal Niazi from the PP-209 Khanewal constituency. The commission also issued the schedule of the by-polls in the PP-209 Khanewal constituency.

The commission’s spokesperson said that the by-polls in PP-209 Khanewal will be held on October 2.

READ: IHC ISSUES NOTICES OVER PTI PETITION ON MNAS RESIGNATIONS

The candidates could submit their nomination papers from August 15 to 17 while the election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on September 1, the spokesperson added.

In July, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi had accepted the resignation of PML-N MPA Faisal Niazi and he afterwards joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of Punjab by-elections.

The PA Secretariat had also issued the notification of Faisal Niazi’s resignation as it was accepted on May 22. Faisal Niazi had tendered his resignation before the election of Punjab Chief Minister.

