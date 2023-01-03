ECP adjourns contempt case against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday adjourned the contempt case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

A four-member panel of the Election Commission of Pakistan headed by ECP member Nisar Durrani heard the case.

Advocate Ali Bukhari appeared on behalf of the PTI and sought the ECP to adjourn the case.

He said that PTI chief Imran Khan’s health condition would not allow him to present before the ECP, whereas Fawad Chaudhary’s mother is hospitalized so he requested the ECP to exempt them from personal appearance in the case.

PTI leader Asad Umar missed his flight that’s why he could appear before the court.

The ECP member Nisar Durrani remarked that the PTI leader Asad Umar has not appeared before the ECP for the last 4 months.

They also asked the PTI counsel to submit Imran Khan’s medical certificate and also submit an answer to show cause notice.

At this Advocate, Ali Bukhari responded that the senior counsel will submit the answer.

The ECP adjourned the contempt case till January 17 and warned if the PTI leaders did not present in the case then the ECP will issue warrants.

Earlier, the election commission heard contempt case against Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry.

Anwar Mansoor has been in Karachi, I am an assistant lawyer and not the advocate in the case,” Ali Bukhari further said. “They have in calls asked me to get adjournment in the case,” he said. “I am filing a written application from Anwar Mansoor for adjournment,” the counsel added.

