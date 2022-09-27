ECP again summons Imran Khan in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has again summoned former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry in contempt of court proceedings on October 11, ARY News reported.

On August 19, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a contempt notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry.

Khan was asked to appear before ECP in a contempt case after his reply was termed “unsatisfactory”.

A four-member bench of ECP headed by Sindh member Nisar Durrani heard the case. PTI’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the commission.

In his arguments, Chaudhry said LHC has suspended the showcause notice of the ECP and it would be better to wait until the high court’s decision.

Read more: LHC annuls contempt notices against Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry

He said Imran Khan respects all constitutional institutions including the Election Commission of Pakistan. ECP’s member from KP said to Faisal Chaudhry that your client remained prime minister of Pakistan and respecting the state’s organs is his duty.

Chaudhry said there is a lack of confidence with the ECP and he pleaded with the electoral body to give another date of the case as the LHC will hear the matter on September 29.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case until October 11 and directed Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry to appear in-person.

Comments