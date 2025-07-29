ECP announces by-election on 4 vacant seats after PTI lawmakers’ disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced the schedule for by-elections to fill four vacant seats, including one Senate seat, following the disqualification of three PTI lawmakers and the death of MNA Mian Muhammad Azhar.

The disqualified PTI members include Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Bhachar, and MNA Ahmed Chattha. All three lost their seats after being convicted in cases related to the May 9 riots.

Ahmed Chattha and Malik Ahmad Bhachar were elected from NA-66 (Wazirabad) and PP-87 (Mianwali), respectively. The NA-129 (Lahore-XIII) seat became vacant after the death of PTI-backed MNA Mian Muhammad Azhar, who had won the seat in the February 2024 general elections.

According to the ECP’s official notification, polling for all three seats will be held on September 18. A public notice marking the start of the electoral process will be issued on July 31.

Nomination papers can be submitted from August 4 to 6, and the final date for withdrawal of candidature is August 25.

The ECP has also announced that election symbols will be allotted to candidates on August 26.

Read More: Three PTI lawmakers disqualified following convictions in May 9 cases

Meanwhile, the by-election for the Senate Seat – General Punjab- vacated due to Senator Ejaz Chaudhry’s disqualification will be held on August 21. Polling will take place in the Punjab Assembly from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.