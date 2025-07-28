Three PTI lawmakers disqualified following convictions in May 9 cases

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified three lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following their convictions in cases related to May 9 riots.

The ECP has issued notifications disqualifying Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Bhachar, and Ahmed Chattha.

The ECP also declared seats held by Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Ahmad Khan Bhachar, and Ahmad Chattha vacant.

Ahmad Chattha and Malik Ahmad Bhachar were elected from NA-66 Wazirabad and PP-87 Mianwali, respectively. The election watchdog has also vacated the seat held by Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, who was elected as member of the upper house in 2021.

The ECP plans for by-elections on these seats in near future.

Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) in Lahore and Sargodha sentenced the three PTI lawmkers to 10 years in prison in different May 9 cases of same nature.

Senator Ejaz Chaudhry along with other party leaders including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, former Punjab Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed was awarded 10 years imprisonment each in a case pertaining to arson and vandalism on May 9, 2023.

The court acquitted Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the same case.

The trial court had pronounced its reserved verdict in the case related to rioting at Sherpao Bridge on May, following PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest.

Another ATC in Sargodha jailed Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Bhachar, and Ahmed Chattha in the case, registered at the Musa Khel police station, pertained to the violent protests and vandalism that erupted in Mianwali following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan in a graft case.