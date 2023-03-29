ECP announces date for KP elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the date for general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified that general elections in KP will be held on October 8, whereas, the schedule of polls will be issued soon.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for conducting elections on October 8.

The KP governor proposed ECP conduct general elections in the province on October 8 citing a rise in terrorism incidents. He stated in his letter that terrorism incidents increased in KP.

Governor Ali said that terrorist attacks were carried out in South Waziristan on March 15 and Khyber district on March 19, whereas, three soldiers were martyred in an attack on March 22 in Dera Ismail Khan.

Brigadier Mustafa was martyred and seven soldiers sustained injuries in the Waziristan attack on March 21.

Governor Ali urged ECP to hold general elections of the KP Assembly on October 8 which is in the best interests of the nationals.

