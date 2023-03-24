KP governor writes to ECP for conducting elections on Oct 8

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for conducting elections on October 8, ARY News reported on Friday.

The KP governor proposed ECP conduct general elections in the province on October 8 citing a rise in terrorism incidents. He stated in his letter that terrorism incidents increased in KP.

Governor Ali said that terrorist attacks were carried out in South Waziristan on March 15 and Khyber district on March 19, whereas, three soldiers were martyred in an attack on March 22 in Dera Ismail Khan.

Brigadier Mustafa was martyred and seven soldiers sustained injuries in the Waziristan attack on March 21.

Governor Ali urged ECP to hold general elections of the KP Assembly on October 8 which is in the best interests of the nationals.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notification regarding the holding of general elections in Punjab.

According to the electoral watchdog notification, the polling for the Punjab Assembly elections will be held on October 8, 2023.

The ECP also withdrew its earlier schedule regarding the holding of general elections in Punjab in April.

On March 22, the commission announced to delay in the Punjab elections which were scheduled to be held on April 30.

The ECP withdrew the Punjab Election Program notification issued on March 8 and decided to postpone the Punjab election and announced October 08 as the new date for elections in Punjab.

The ECP spokesman said that President Dr Arif Alvi has also been informed about the postponement of elections in Punjab.

