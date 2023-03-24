President Arif Alvi writes to PM Shehbaz Sharif over Punjab, KP elections

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi wrote to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to direct the concerned authorities to assist Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in conducting the polls in Punjab and KP, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a letter written to PM Shehbaz Sharif, the president asked him to direct the concerned authority to hold Punjab and KP elections on time and take measures in order to not get involved in contempt court complexities.

The letter further reads that the PM should direct the concerned authorities to avoid human rights violations on social and print media as it happened in the recent past.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to delay of the Punjab by-elections which were scheduled to be held on April 30.

The ECP withdrew the Punjab Election Program notification issued on March 8 and decided to postpone the Punjab election and announced October 08 as the new date for elections in Punjab.

The ECP spokesman said that the president Dr Arif Alvi also been informed about the postponement of elections in Punjab, adding that the new election schedule will release soon.

