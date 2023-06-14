ECP announces results of 16 towns of Karachi

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the results of 16 towns of Karachi after the local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ECP notified the results of 16 towns where chairmen and vice chairmen got elected unopposed.

According to the notification, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidates got victorious in 8 towns including three towns each of the Keamari and Malir districts. Moreover, PPP candidates also got victory in one town each in Lyari and Manghopir.

The candidates of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) got elected unopposed in six towns including four towns in Central District including Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad and Gulberg. In Korangi District, no candidate filed nominations against JI in Landhi and Shah Faisal towns.

Two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates won polls unopposed in Saddar and Korangi towns. According to the election commissioner, elections will be held for the heads of the remaining 9 towns on June 15.

