ECP issues procedure of Karachi mayor election on June 15

KARACHI: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the procedure for Karachi mayor and deputy mayor election on June 15, ARY News reported.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), 366 members of city council will be allowed to enter at 9 am on June 15 and the doors of the polling station will be closed at 10:30 am.

The ECP stated that the votes will be counted through show-of-hand and the candidate who has maximum votes will be declared the mayor and deputy mayor respectively. Whereas, the voting process will not be affected if anyone doesn’t come to cast their vote.

Furthermore, the Art Council Karachi hall has been suggested as a polling station for the election of mayor and deputy mayor however rainwater can block the city hall as a result of expected rainfall.

Earlier, the election commission on Tuesday held a meeting to set the code of conduct for Karachi’s mayor and deputy mayor’s election.

Read more: ECP holds code of conduct meeting for Karachi mayoral election

The meeting was attended by People’s Party’s candidates for mayor and deputy mayor Murtaza Wahab, Salman Murad, Jamaat Islami’s Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, Saifuddin advocate and other candidates.

Hafiz Naeem raised the issue of the PTI’s missing UC chairmen in the election commission meeting, sources said.

According to election commission sources, the KMC building has been declared the polling station for the mayoral election. The total number of seats in the City Council is 371 and a successful candidate for Karachi’s mayor needs at least 186 votes to win the majority in the council.

The election of the mayor and deputy mayor will take place on June 15. The ECP schedule stated that the finalized list of candidates will be released on June 14. On June 16, the Returning Officers will announce the results whereas the successful candidates will take oath on June 19.