ECP announces schedule for Islamabad LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for local body polls in the capital territory of Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by a spokesperson of the ECP, the LG polls in Islamabad would be held on July 31, 2022. The date for submission of nominations would be from June 13 to 16, he added.

The ECP would scrutinize the nomination papers from June 20 to 22. A ban has been implicated over posting and transfers after the announcement of the schedule of the local bodies’ polls. Initiation and announcement of new development projects for the capital territory as also been banned since the LG polls.

Earlier in May, the Islamabad High Court had ordered to postpone the LG polls in Islamabad. The federal cabinet had presented its summary to the court pleading that the government has decided to form 101 union councils in the city and that the ECP should be asked to implement it.

Earlier, the ECP retracted the schedule for the LG polls in the capital city, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the ECP, the schedule had been retracted due to some technical reasons and the new schedule will be issued on Monday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced the schedule on Friday, according to which, polling will take place on July 17, 2022.

