ECP announces schedule for LG polls in Khyber Pakthunkhwa

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced schedule for local governments’ polls in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, which would be conducted in two phases across the province.

According to ECP, the first phase elections would be held in 17 districts on Dec 19, 2021 while in the second phase, polls would be conducted in 18 districts on January 16, 2022.

The nomination papers could be submitted with the election body between 4-8 November, according to a schedule.

The initial list of the candidates will be issued on November 9 and scrutiny of the nomination papers will continue until November 12.

“The candidate could file an appeal against the scrutiny process conducted by the Returning Officer by November 16,” the ECP said adding that the candidates would be allotted election symbols on November 23.

Earlier, the KP cabinet had approved Local Councils Conduct of Election Rules 2020.

The KP local bodies system completed its tenure during August 2020, and the ECP recently held a meeting to review arrangements for the polls. The commission is bound to hold elections within 120 days after the expiry of LB tenure under Article 140 (A) and Section (4) 219 of the Election Act 2017.

