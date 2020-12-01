CEC ECP chairs meeting to discuss KP local bodies polls, census data

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Tuesday chaired an important meeting at the Election Commission regarding holding local bodies polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and issuance of 2017 census results, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting also mulled regarding elections for the Islamabad mayor and sought a recommendation on it from federal interior and law ministries.

The issue of elections in cantonment boards also came under discussion during the meeting, where it was briefed that the election process was not proceeded further owing to COVID-19 spread.

Renewed delimitation in cantonment areas is need of the hour, the ECP meeting agreed and directed the concerned officials to initiate the process.

The meeting headed by chief election commissioner also agreed to hold events on International Voters Day in a restricted manner owing to COVID-19.

The matter of release of 2017 census data by the government also came into consideration during the election commission meeting, where it was informed that the matter was taken up with the law and parliamentary affairs ministries, however, no response has come up from their side.

