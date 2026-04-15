ECP announces schedule for LG elections in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formally announced the delimitation schedule for the upcoming local government elections in Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to the commission, delimitations will be carried out under the Punjab Local Government Act, with clear directives issued to ensure the timely completion of the process.

The ECP stated that the initial administrative stages of delimitation will be completed by April 16, while preliminary lists of union council boundaries will be published between April 20 and 21.

The list for public objections will be released on May 25, with citizens allowed to file objections from May 26 to June 23. All objections submitted by the public will be resolved by July 22.

Furthermore, delimitation committees will be informed of the decisions taken by the authorities by August 4.

The commission confirmed that the final list of union council delimitations across Punjab will be published by August 10, marking the completion of the process ahead of the local government polls.

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