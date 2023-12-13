ECP appointments: LHC announces reserved verdict on PTI’s plea

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Judge, Ali Baqar Najafi, has recommended the LHC Chief Justice (CJ) to form a larger bench on a petition by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) against appointment of bureaucrats to act as returning officers (ROs) for the upcoming general elections, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

While announcing the reserved verdict, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi issued notices to the parties – caretaker federal and Punjab governments and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In the written verdict, the LHC judge said important points were raised in the petition filed by the PTI. “This election commission’s decision will have implications on national level,” he noted.

الیکشن کمیشن کے سرکاری افسران کی بطور آر او تعیناتی معطل، لاہور ہائیکورٹ نے پی ٹی آئی کی درخواست پر محفوظ فیصلہ سنا دیا#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/VUAeyXeo34 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) December 13, 2023

Pointing out the expenditure of general elections, Justice Najafi said that if country’s major political parties do not accept the results, all will go in vain.

“The electoral watchdog has to give equal opportunity to the candidates for free and transparent elections,” the verdict stated, adding that voters should be free to cast their votes without any fear.

Citing the current circumstances, LHC judge said the forthcoming elections may not give the ‘desired results that are thought for democracy’.

He urged the LHC Chief Justice (CJ) to form a larger bench on this ‘important issue’, while forwarding the case file to the latter.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had moved the Lahore High Court, challenging the appointment of bureaucrats by the caretaker provincial government in Punjab, to act as returning officers (ROs) for the upcoming general elections.

Petitioner barrister Umair Khan Niazi, additional secretary general of the PTI, claimed that general elections could not be conducted transparently, fairly and freely in the presence of these officers from the branch of State.

The court was requested that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) be directed to initiate a consultation process with LHC’s chief justice for the appointment of judicial officers as DROs and ROs under Sections 50 and 51 of the Elections Act 2017 for the polls in 2024.

ECP appointments

Earlier on Dec 11, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had approved the appointment of Returning Officers (ROs) and District Returning Officers (DROs) for the forthcoming general elections.

The ECP approved the appointment of 859 ROs and 142 DROs for the general elections 2024.

Read More: ECP approves appointment of ROs, DROs for general elections 2024

The provincial election commissioners will administer oath to the DROs, said sources, adding that DROs will administer oath to the ROs in the respective districts.

It was learnt that deputy commissioners (DCs) of all districts were being appointed as the DROs and ADCs will be appointed as the ROs for the National Assembly (NA) seats.

The assistant deputy commissioners will be appointed as the returning officers (ROs) for the provincial assembly (PA) seats.

General elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.