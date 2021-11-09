ECP appointments: Meeting of parliamentary committee postponed

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the parliamentary committee for the appointment of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was postponed once again, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The parliamentary committee’s meeting has been postponed for the second time. The committee has to give approval to the appointments of ECP members from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Sources said that the session was postponed to ensure the presence of the opposition.

READ: ECP MEMBERS FROM PUNJAB, KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA RETIRE

The meeting of the parliamentary has been scheduled to be held on November 12.

Earlier on September 4, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and the Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had held consultation over the nomination of the ECP members in a telephone call.

It is to be mentioned here that two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa retired upon completion of their tenure in July.

READ: SC BINS PLEA CHALLENGING CEC’S APPOINTMENT

The service period of ECP members, Altaf Ibrahim from Punjab and Irshad Qaiser from KP, was completed on July 26.

The government and the opposition were bound to finalise the appointment of ECP members on the vacant seats within 45 days under the constitution.

In April, Prime Minister Imran Khan had tasked senior federal ministers to mull over names for the appointments in the ECP.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!