ECP members from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa retire

ISLAMABAD: Two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) retired upon completion of their service period, ARY News reported on Monday.

The service period of two ECP members, Altaf Ibrahim from Punjab and Irshad Qaiser from KP, was completed. Sources told ARY News that the appointment of new members will be made with the consultation of the government and the opposition.

The government and the opposition are bound to finalise the appointment of ECP members on the vacant seats within 45 days, otherwise, the matter would be forwarded to the Supreme Court (SC).

In April, Prime Minister Imran Khan had tasked senior federal ministers to mull over names for the appointments in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as two members are going to retire in July.

The premier had given the task to Azam Swati, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the legal team to deliberate upon the names to recommend them as ECP members.

A briefing had also been given to the premier regarding the retirement of election commission members. The government had planned to decide on two persons who had earlier performed duties as former judges of high court, retired bureaucrats or technocrats.