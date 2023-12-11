ECP barred from deciding on PTI intra-party elections case

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from giving verdict on intra-party elections of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

As per details, a two-member bench comprised of the Peshawar High Court Justice SM Ateeq Shah and Justice Shakeel Shah heard the PTI’s plea against the ECP notice on the party’s intra-party elections.

The court asked the ECP in its verdict to not issue a final order on the intra-party elections of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and adjourned the hearing till December 19.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued notice to PTI in response to the party’s founding member Akbar S. Babar’s appeal challenging intra-party elections of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

It is to be mentioned here that the PTI’s founding member Akbar S Babar had termed the intra-party elections as drama. In a video statement, he said that the PTI has put the party and the election symbol of ‘bat’ on stake.

He suggested the constitution of an intra-party election commission, setting aside the election.

In a press conference earlier, Akbar S Babar had declared the party election as fraud saying that he had reservations about the intra-party election.

It is important to note here that Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected unopposed as PTI’s new chairman, replacing incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan.

PTI intra-party polls were held last Saturday on orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan. Voters exercised their right to vote through an online app.

According to PTI election commissioner Niazullah Niazi, former federal minister Omar Ayub Khan had been elected secretary general of the party while jailed former provincial health minister Yasmin Rashid has been elected PTI Punjab president.