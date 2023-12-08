ECP bins Akbar S. Babar’s plea against PTI’s intra-party polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday turned down PTI’s founding member Akbar S. Babar’s appeal for the re-run of intra-party elections of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

Eleven petitioners, including PTI’s founding member Akbar S. Babar had challenged the party’s intra-party elections.

پی ٹی آئی انٹرا پارٹی الیکشن دوبارہ کرانے کی استدعا مسترد#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/d4wGWvu5WR — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) December 8, 2023

The decision was announced by a five-member ECP bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. ECP Secretary Umar Hameed Khan, petitioners, and other concerned parties appeared before the commission.

The ECP, however, approved other petitions about the intra-party elections and set a December 12 hearing date.

It is to be mentioned here that the PTI’s founding member Akbar S Babar had termed the intra-party elections as drama. In a video statement, he said that the PTI has put the party and the election symbol of ‘bat’ on stake.

He suggested the constitution of an intra-party election commission, setting aside the election.

In a press conference earlier, Akbar S Babar had declared the party election as fraud saying that he had reservations about the intra-party election.

It is to be mentioned here that Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected unopposed as PTI’s new chairman, replacing incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan.

PTI intra-party polls were held last Saturday on orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan. Voters exercised their right to vote through an online app.

According to PTI election commissioner Niazullah Niazi, former federal minister Omar Ayub Khan had been elected secretary general of the party while jailed former provincial health minister Yasmin Rashid has been elected PTI Punjab president.