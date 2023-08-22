ECP barred from taking final decision against PTI chief in contempt case

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) has stopped Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from taking final decision against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in the contempt case, ARY News reported.

As per details, LHC Judge Justice Muhammad Wahid Khan heard the plea filed by PTI chief against the ECP proceedings.

LHC stopped ECP from taking the final decision in the contempt case however directed the commission to continue the proceedings.

Furthermore, the PTI chief’s petition was referred to Chief Justice LHC and asked to form a larger bench in this case.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister in a contempt case filed against him.

It is pertinent to mention here that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had reserved its verdict in a contempt case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and others, the announcement of verdict was scheduled on June 20.

In August 2022, the ECP issued notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

The political leaders repeatedly lambasted the commission and CEC Sikandar Raja and termed the electoral body a “subsidiary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz”.