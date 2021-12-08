ECP bars PM Imran Khan from visiting Peshawar ahead of LB polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday has barred Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan from visiting Peshawar, the capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

According to the letter penned by the regional election commissioner, the prime minister has been asked not to visit Peshawar ahead of scheduled local bodies elections in the KP on December 19.

As LB polls are being conducted on December 19 in Peshawar in the first, the expected visit of the premier will be considered as a violation of the code of conduct, the ECP said.

The president, prime minister and governors cannot visit the area after the announcement of the election schedule, the letter read.

The ECP has warned Prime Minister Imran Khan of legal action in case of any violation of its code of conduct under Sections 233 and 234 of the Election Act of Pakistan.

Read more: ECP decides to hold LB polls in phases

It is to be noted that the candidates of different political parties have started flexing their muscles for campaign of local bodies elections for 17 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa scheduled to be held on December 19.

As polling day are coming nearer, election campaigns in Peshawar,Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu,Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur districts are heating up.

