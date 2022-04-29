ECP begins preparations for general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started preparations for the general elections 2023, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting sources.

As per details, the Election Commission has issued letters to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Ministry of Housing and the Bureau of Statistics. The ministries have been urged to share the results of the seventh census held in the country by December 31, 2022.

Sources said that after the census, it is constitutionally mandatory to conduct new delimitations before the election as per new census results. After the delimitation, the voter lists will be reviewed.

Shortage of funds

During a high-level session, the ECP officials expressed concerns over the shortage of funds that is hindering the organisation of local government (LG) elections in Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh and Islamabad.

The commission is also facing a shortage of funds for holding general elections. The ECP officials said that important constitutional and legal tasks for the said elections are being affected due to the funds shortage.

The ECP spokesperson said that the hurdles created for LG polls are also tantamount to the violation of the Supreme Court (SC) orders. The commission decided to apprise the Supreme Court’s registrar regarding the situation.

