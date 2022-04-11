Fresh elections: ECP announces schedule of delimitation for NA, PAs

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule of delimitation for the National Assembly and provincial assemblies of the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

The election commission said that new administrative units will not be created in any part of the country. According to the announcement, the constitution of the delimitation teams for provinces will be completed by April 16.

The chief secretary and the provincial election commissioners have been directed to ensure the provision of the required maps and other documents. The relevant documentation will be completed from April 11 to 26.

The final list of delimitations will be published on August 3, 2022.

Shortage of funds

During a high-level session, the ECP officials expressed concerns over the shortage of funds that is hindering the organisation of local government (LG) elections in Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh and Islamabad.

The commission is also facing a shortage of funds for holding general elections. The ECP officials said that important constitutional and legal tasks for the said elections are being affected due to the funds shortage.

The ECP spokesperson said that the hurdles created for LG polls are also tantamount to the violation of the Supreme Court (SC) orders. The commission decided to apprise the Supreme Court’s registrar regarding the situation.

The spokesperson said that the LG polls are likely to be delayed. The commission will contact the finance secretary and concerned chief secretaries for the provision of funds at the earliest.

