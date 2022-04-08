ECP directs provinces to finalise delimitation work in four months

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja on Friday chaired an important meeting of the electoral body on the current political situation of the country, ARY News reported.

The ECP meeting discussed its future course of action with regard to the conduct of general election, following the delimitation of constituencies.

According to the spokesperson, the election commission directed all provinces to complete delimitation work within four months. The election body has also sought a detailed plan from the concerned department regarding general elections in the country.

The ECP also demanded the government to provide funds for new general elections, said the ECP spokesperson.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday sought four more months from President Arif Alvi in order to complete the process of delimitation of constituencies.

“The elections can be held honestly, justly and fairly in October,” the electoral watchdog said in a statement issued in response to the president’s letter asking it to propose dates for holding the general polls in the country.

The president had written a letter seeking a date to conduct transparent elections after he approved Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advice to dissolve the National Assembly following the ruling out of the no-confidence motion.

ECP stated that carrying out delimitation is vital for conducting elections but the details of the census were not published despite them writing letters.

It said that the election commission cannot be blamed for pushing back the polls.

