Cannot hold elections within 90 days, ECP replies to President Arif Alvi

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) informed President Arif Alvi that four months are required to hold transparent elections.

It is pertinent to mention that the president had written a letter seeking a date to conduct transparent elections after he approved Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advice to dissolve the National Assembly following the ruling out of the no-confidence motion on April 3, 2022.

The ECP stated that making constituencies is vital for conducting elections but the details of the census were not published despite them writing letters.

They said that the election commission is not to be blamed for pushing back the polls.

It is pertinent to mention that President Arif Alvi had approved advice from Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly after the no-confidence motion, tabled by the opposition parties, was ruled out by Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

The former information minister Fawad Chaudhry stated that under Article 224 of the Constitution, the prime minister will continue to perform his duties while the federal cabinet stands dissolved.

