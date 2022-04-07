‘ECP bound to hold general elections in 90 days’

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is bound by the country’s constitution to hold general elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan said on Thursday.

Talking to ARY NEWS, the top federal law officer said the commission cannot excuse itself from conducting the polls in 90 days.

“Holding elections is the ECP’s constitutional duty,” he maintained, adding that it needs to fulfill its responsibility at any cost.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) informed President Arif Alvi that at least four months are required to hold transparent elections in the country.

The president had written a letter seeking a date to conduct transparent elections after he approved Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advice to dissolve the National Assembly following the ruling out of the no-confidence motion.

ECP stated that carrying out delimitation is vital for conducting elections but the details of the census were not published despite them writing letters.

It said that the election commission cannot be blamed for pushing back the polls.

