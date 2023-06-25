ECP challenges PIC’s order on caretaker Punjab CM’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has challenged the order issued by the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) regarding the meeting held for the appointment of the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM), ARY News reported.

The ECP challenged the PIC’s order in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the provision of meeting minutes to a citizen for the appointment of the caretaker Punjab CM.

The IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the election commission’s petition today.

In January, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had named Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM). The election commission had also notified the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi for the caretaker Punjab CM’s slot.

The matter of the appointment of the Punjab caretaker chief minister had reached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the parliamentary committee failed to reach a consensus.

The chief election commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja had held the key meeting of the ECP senior officials to decide on the name for the caretaker Punjab CM.