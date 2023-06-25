30.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 26, 2023
- Advertisement -

ECP challenges PIC’s order on caretaker Punjab CM’s appointment

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has challenged the order issued by the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) regarding the meeting held for the appointment of the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM), ARY News reported.

The ECP challenged the PIC’s order in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the provision of meeting minutes to a citizen for the appointment of the caretaker Punjab CM.

The IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the election commission’s petition today.

In January, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had named Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM). The election commission had also notified the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi for the caretaker Punjab CM’s slot.

The matter of the appointment of the Punjab caretaker chief minister had reached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the parliamentary committee failed to reach a consensus.

The chief election commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja had held the key meeting of the ECP senior officials to decide on the name for the caretaker Punjab CM.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.