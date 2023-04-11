ECP changes schedule for delimitations in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has changed the schedule for delimitations in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the notification issued by the ECP, the initial list of the delimitations will be prepared on May 6 and these lists will be issued on May 7.

From May 8 to 22, objections regarding the delimitations will be submitted to the concerned authority.

The commission will hear the objection pleas from May 23 till June 6 while the delimitation committee will be informed about the authority’s decisions from June 7 to 8.

The Election Commission of Pakistan will release the final lists of delimitation of Islamabad on June 9.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan unveiled the schedule of delimitations for Islamabad local government (LG) polls.

According to the ECP schedule, the delimitation process began for 125 Union Councils (UCs). The commission established 750 general wards and 250 women wards in the constituencies.

The ECP spokesman said that the delimitation process of Islamabad will be completed by May 18. The regional election commissioner Rawalpindi was given the responsibility of the delimitations.

