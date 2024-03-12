ECP completes preparations for Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the schedule for the election on Senate vacant seats on March 14, ARY News reported.

As per details, the preparations have been completed for the polling for 48 Senate seats, scheduled to take place on the second of the next month (April).

After the merger with KP, the elections on the four FATA seats will not be held. “These seats have been abolished after the merger of tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) under the 25th Amendment of the Constitution,” the ECP said in its statement.

Nomination papers about the Senate elections can be obtained from the Election Commission Secretariat Islamabad as well as the provincial elections commissioners of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Candidates can submit their nomination papers to their respective Returning Officers on Friday and Saturday (March 15, 16).

Earlier, 52 senators retired on March 12 after completing their six-year tenure.

According to the ECP, the Senate polls will be carried out on seven general seats, two women seats, two technocrat seats and one minority seat in Punjab.

It added that the elections will be contested on 12 seats in Sindh as well in the aforementioned denomination while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the polls will only be carried out on 11 seats.

Two senators will be elected from Islamabad, one each under the general as well as technocrat/Ulema category.