ECP de-notifies 25 PTI MPAs who voted for Hamza Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has de-notified 25 Punjab Assembly members (MPAs) of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) following their disqualification for voting in favour of Hamza Shahbaz during the chief minister’s election, ARY NEWS reported.

Among those de-notified, 20 of them were elected on general seats while three on reserved seats for women and two on seats under the minority quota.

ضمیر فروش 25منحرف اراکین کوالیکشن کمیشن نے ڈی نوٹیفائی کر دیا ہے۔5مخصوص نشستوں کےمنحریفین کی خالی ہونےوالی نشستوں کی جگہPTIکی ترجیحی لسٹ کےمطابق خواتین میں سےبتول جنجوعہ،سائرہ رضا،فوزیہ عباس ،اور اقلیتوں سےحبقوق رفیق ببو،سیموئل یعقوب کوECP بطور رکن صوبائی اسمبلی نوٹیفیکیشن کرے گا pic.twitter.com/4jIKfRmD7z — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) May 23, 2022

PTI leader Farrukh Habib shared that as per the PTI priority list, the ECP would now appoint Batool Janjua, Saira Raza, and Fauzia Abbas on reserved seats for women.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue a notification for the de-seating of the dissident members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) besides also barring Hamza Shahbaz from working as chief minister.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister’s election.

The letter was written by PTI counsel Faysal Chaudhry to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

In his letter, the PTI counsel said that Hamza Shahbaz has lost his majority after the de-seating of the PTI lawmakers and therefore the ECP should bar him from acting as the chief minister.

Comments