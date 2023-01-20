ECP de-notifies 35 more PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday de-notified 35 more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the National Assembly (MNAs) following the acceptance of their resignations by NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, ARY News reported.

According to ECP notification, 31 general and four reserved seats of the National Assembly were now deemed vacant.

#ECP de-notifies the following Members of National Assembly of Pakistan with immediate effect pic.twitter.com/0vxbwstRJO — Election Commission of Pakistan (OFFICIAL) (@ECP_Pakistan) January 20, 2023

The de-notified PTI lawmakers include Dr Haider Ali Khan (NA-2), Saleem Rehman (NA-3), Sahibzada Sibghatullah (NA-5), Mehboob Shah (NA-6), Muhammad Bashir Khan (NA-7), Junaid Akbar (NA-8), Sher Akbar Khan (NA-9). Ali Khan Jadoon (NA-16), Engr Usman Khan Tarakai (NA-19), Mujahid Ali (NA-20), Arbab Amir Ayub (NA-28), Sher Ali Arbab (NA-30), Shahid Ahmed (NA-34), Gul Dad Khan (NA-40), Sajid Khan (NA-42), Mohammad Iqbal Khan (NA-44), Aamer Mehmood Kiani (NA-61), Syed Faiz ul Hassan (NA-70), Chaudhry Shoukat Ali Bhab (NA-87), Umar Aslam Khan (NA-93), Amjad Ali Khan (NA-96), Khurram Shahzad (NA-107) and others.

The move comes after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday accepted the resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs amid reports that President Arif Alvi is all set to ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take a vote of confidence from the lower house of the parliament.

“In accordance with clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with Rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly of Pakistan 2007, the Hon’ble Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan has been pleased to accept the resignations of the following Members of the National Assembly with effect from April 11, 2022, the date when the letter of respective resignations was submitted,” the statement released by the National Assembly Secretariat read.

قومی اسمبلی اسپیکر راجہ پرویز اشرف نے قواعد و ضوابط کے مطابق پی ٹی آئی کے مزید 35 ارکان اسمبلی کے استعفے منظور کر لئے_ pic.twitter.com/QokSWmn9hk — National Assembly of 🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) January 20, 2023

Here’s a list of all 35 MNAs whose resignations were accepted today:

Dr Haider Ali Khan — NA-2

Saleem Rehman — NA-3

Sahibzada Sibghatullah — NA-5

Mehboob Shah — NA-6

Muhammad Bashir Khan — NA-7

Junaid Akbar — NA-8

Sher Akbar Khan —NA-9

Ali Khan Jadoon —NA-16

Engr Usman Khan Tarakai — NA-19

Mujahid Ali — NA-20

Arbab Amir Ayub — NA-28

Sher Ali Arbab — NA-30

Shahid Ahmed — NA-34

Gul Dad Khan — NA-40

Sajid Khan — NA-42

Mohammad Iqbal Khan — NA-44

Aamer Mehmood Kiani — NA-61

Syed Faiz ul Hassan — NA-70

Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti — NA-87

Umar Aslam Khan — NA-93

Amjad Ali Khan — NA-96

Khurram Shahzad — NA-107

Faizullah — NA-109

Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar — NA-135

Syed Fakhar Imam — NA-150

Zahoor Hussain Qureshi — NA-152

Ibraheem Khan — NA-158

Tahir Iqbal — NA-164

Aurangzeb Khan Khichi — NA-165

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar — NA-177

Abdul Majeed Khan — NA-187

Reserve Seats

Andaleeb Abbas — RS-Women

Asma Qadeer — RS-Women

Maleeka Ali Bokhari — RS-Women

Munawara Bibi Baloch — RS-Women

With 35 more resignations, the total number of MNAs whose resignations have been accepted stands at 80.

The PTI had resigned en masse from the lower house of parliament following the ouster of PTI chief Imran Khan in April last year.

Earlier, Imran Khan hinted at returning to National Assembly for caretaker setup, claiming that his party was in contact with “several Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers”.

