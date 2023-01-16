PPP’s rigging, weak organisation behind Karachi LG polls loss: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that rigging by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and his party’s weak organization were the major causes of the loss in local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the former premier made these remarks during a meeting with senior journalists, who called on him at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

In response to a question regarding local government (LG) elections, Imran Khan said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) cannot win without rigging, However, he admitted weak party structure in the city as the cause of loss in Sunday’s polls.

Meanwhile, the former premier also hinted at returning to National Assembly for caretaker setup, claiming that his party was in contact with “several Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers”.

“We will test them (PML-N MNAs) first then will add them to party folds,” Imran said, adding: “If we don’t return to National Assembly then the government will form the caretaker setup in consultation with Opposition leader Raja Riaz”.

The PTI chairman further said that his party had decided to put Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to test through “different plans”, including a confidence vote in parliament.

Imran Khan added that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was supposed to increase petroleum prices but did not, therefore, he claimed, International Monetary Fund (IMF) will not release funds.

In response to another question, Khan said the future of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) was with PTI. “If PML-Q contests the election with the symbol of bat then they will win. I also want this coalition mechanism to end,” he further said.

LG polls

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) dominated the local government (LG) polls in Karachi as it leads with 80 UC seats, as per the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the results of 170 UCs out of 235, Pakistan People’s Party is flying-high with 80 UCs. Jamaat-e-Islami second and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) remained third with 49 and 29 UC seats, respectively.

