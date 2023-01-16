PPP dominates LG polls in Karachi with 69 UC chairmen seats

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has dominated the local government (LG) polls in Karachi as it leads with 96 UC chairmen seats, as per unofficial and unconfirmed results, ARY News reported.

As per the unofficial and unconfirmed results of four districts of Karachi, the Pakistan People’s Party is flying-high with 69 UC chairmen seats out of a total of 113 seats, poured in so far.

Jamaat-e-Islami second and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) remained third with 20 and 18 UC seats, respectively.

In the East and South districts of Karachi, the Pakistan People’s Party grabbed 15 each seats. In Kemari, PPP emerged victorious on 18 UCs and in Malir it was declared the winner on 21 seats, as per unofficial and unconfirmed results.

In Hyderabad, the results of 94 union committees out of a total 160 have been released. According to the unofficial and unconfirmed results PPP has secured 55 seats, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 20 seats, Independents candidates grabbed three seats, and JI one.

In Sujawal, according to unofficial and unconfirmed reports Pakistan People’s Party has bagged 20 seats, while JUI-F won a single seat.

In Badin, as per unconfirmed results of 38 town committees out of 64, PPP won 30 seats, independent candidates won six seats and the Grand Democratic Alliance secured two seats.

In Dadu, PPP has secured seven Town committee seats while Independent candidates remained victorious on two sets.

The local government elections in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad became controversial as delayed results prompted political parties to blame each other for rigging.

