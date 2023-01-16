LG polls: PPP leads as results continue pouring in slowly

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party is dominating the second phase of local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions as unofficial and unconfirmed results show a clear lead of the PPP.

According to ARY News, in the second phase of the local body elections in Sindh, the results of the LG polls held yesterday in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad division have not yet come.

Despite the clear orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan, the results have not been completed till this morning. There was a tough competition between Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan People’s Party in Karachi.

PPP is leading in other districts of Hyderabad, Badin. However, the overall turnout was very low. More candidates of Jamaat-e-Islami were successful in the Central and Eastern districts of Karachi.

In Malir and South districts, Lyari and Kemari, Sindh’s ruling party, the PPP remained victorious, as per unofficial and unconfirmed reports.

Unofficial results

In Karachi, according to the full results of the UCs so far, the Pakistan People’s Party has successfully won 75 seats. PTI and Jamaat-e-Islami have secured 35 and 40 seats respectively in Karachi, while where the results are yet to come, according to the ongoing counting, the scales are heavy in some places.

In Hyderabad, the results of 94 union committees out of a total 160 have been released. According to the unofficial and unconfirmed results PPP has secured 55 seats, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 20 seats, Independents candidates grabbed three seats, and JI one.

In Sujawal, according to unofficial and unconfirmed reports Pakistan People’s Party has bagged 20 seats, while JUI-F won a single seat.

In Badin, as per unconfirmed results of 38 town committees out of 64, PPP won 30 seats, independent candidates won six seats and the Grand Democratic Alliance secured two seats.

In Dadu, PPP has secured 24 Town committee seats while PTI remained victorious on two sets.

In Jamshoro, PPP won 18 seats on Town Committees.

In Tando Muhammad Khan, Pakistan People’s Party won 26 union council seats, while GDA and PTI managed to secure one each seat.

Earlier, PPP leader Murtaza Wahab has claimed that his party was leading in the second phase of local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, saying that the next Karachi Mayor will be a ‘Jiyala’.

