ECP delists contempt case against PTI chief, others

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday delisted September 5 cases, including a contempt case registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and others, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the electoral watchdog has asserted that the cases – to be heard on September 5 – were delisted due to the unavailability of the bench.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had served notices to PTI chief and former federal ministers Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case.

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) stopped Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from taking final decision against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in the contempt case.

LHC Judge Justice Muhammad Wahid Khan heard the plea filed by PTI chief against the ECP proceedings.

LHC stopped ECP from taking the final decision in the contempt case however directed the commission to continue the proceedings.

Furthermore, the PTI chief’s petition was referred to Chief Justice LHC and asked to form a larger bench in this case.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in a contempt case filed against him.

The electoral watchdog had reserved its verdict in a contempt case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and others, the announcement of verdict was scheduled on June 20.