ECP delists PTI prohibited funding case again

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday again delisted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

The election commission’s Media Communication and Outreach Wing shared that the case of PTI prohibited funding confiscation, fixed for September 26, had been delisted.

Earlier in August, the ECP announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case.

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said the case against PTI has been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and 34 foreign nationals.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

It is pertinent to note here that the Investigation Agency had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding. The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.